Trump Admin Sues Harvard for Admissions Documents

Friday, 13 February 2026 10:27 AM EST

The Trump administration filed a new lawsuit Friday against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to comply with a federal investigation and seeking documents related to its admissions process, according to a filing in federal court in Massachusetts.

The Department of Justice said Harvard refused to produce admissions records and correspondence involving race, ethnicity, diversity, equity, and inclusion that investigators say are needed to determine whether the university is complying with civil rights laws following the Supreme Court's ruling ending affirmative action in college admissions. 

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that his administration was seeking $1 billion from Harvard to settle probes into school policies, after a news report said Trump had dropped his demand for payment from the Ivy League school.

Harvard has been a central focus of the administration’s broader campaign to leverage federal funding to force changes at U.S. universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and "radical left" ideologies.

The administration previously canceled hundreds of grants awarded to Harvard researchers, saying the school failed to do enough to address harassment of Jewish students on its campus, prompting Harvard to sue.

