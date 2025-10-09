WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump admin | bessent | iran | oil | smuggling network

Trump Admin Escalates Sanctions on Iran's Oil Smuggling Network

By    |   Thursday, 09 October 2025 01:23 PM EDT

The Trump administration just took a sledgehammer to Iran's oil lifeline, sanctioning more than 50 individuals, companies, and ships tied to Tehran's energy smuggling empire.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday the move is aimed at "degrading Iran's cash flow by dismantling key elements of Iran's energy export machine."

He said the move will cripple the regime's ability to bankroll terror groups.

The sanctions zero in on a massive network moving billions in illicit oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Nearly two dozen "shadow fleet" tankers, a Chinese crude terminal, and even an independent teapot refinery are all now in Washington's crosshairs.

And once again, China is a central player.

The Rizhao oil terminal and Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical, a key "teapot" refinery, were nailed for buying millions of barrels of Iranian crude since 2023, the Treasury Department said.

This marks the fourth round of Trump-era sanctions against Chinese buyers ignoring U.S. warnings.

United Arab Emirates-based firms Amita Petrochemical, Markan White, and Slogal Energy acted as middlemen funneling Iranian LPG to South Asia.

Shell companies in Hong Kong, meanwhile, shuffled tens of millions through offshore accounts. Panama and Marshall Islands shipping outfits provided the tankers.

Some ships were even tied to U.S.-designated Houthi terror financier Sa'id al-Jamal, who arranged Iranian LPG deliveries as recently as 2024.

The sanctions fall under executive orders targeting Iran's petroleum sector and reinforce President Trump's maximum economic pressure strategy.

Officials said today's actions build on penalties levied in July and August.

All U.S. property tied to the named entities is now frozen. Any American caught doing business with them risks steep civil or criminal penalties.

"The message is clear," Bessent said. "Under President Trump, the United States will not allow Iran to bankroll terror by exploiting global oil markets."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration just took a sledgehammer to Iran's oil lifeline, sanctioning more than 50 individuals, companies, and ships tied to Tehran's energy smuggling empire. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday...
trump admin, bessent, iran, oil, smuggling network
293
2025-23-09
Thursday, 09 October 2025 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved