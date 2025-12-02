President Unveils 'Trump Accounts' in Oval Office Address

President Donald Trump detailed the inner workings of his "Trump Accounts" plan during an Oval Office address Tuesday, offering new insight into the proposed savings tool and the administration's goal of giving American children "a real financial head start."

Trump Accounts are tax-deferred savings accounts for children under 18, modeled after a traditional IRA, and set to open for contributions on July 4, 2026.

The accounts would be available to any child under 18 with a valid Social Security number and would include an initial $1,000 government contribution for babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. That contribution would not count against the annual $5,000 limit.

Trump also displayed an example of IRS Form 4547, which would be used when individuals apply for the account.

Trump Accounts are part of the tax and spending bill signed into law this past summer by the president.