Trump Might Launch '24 Run at Ohio Rally

Republicans will be closely watching former President Donald Trump’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night because of speculation he might formally announce his 2024 presidential bid.

The Hill, citing two sources familiar with the talks, reported Trump has discussed with some aides about announcing the bid as early as Monday night. Many media outlets previously reported Trump would wait until after Tuesday's midterm elections, Nov. 14 specifically, to announce his bid.

The sources, who requested anonymity, said Trump has been mulling an announcement during the rally, which was to boost support for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

No decision has been made, the sources said.

Speculation about an announcement from Trump has accelerated significantly in recent weeks, with the former president teasing at recent rallies and saying supporters should watch the Ohio rally.

“I ran twice; I won twice; and I did much better the second time than the first,” Trump said Sunday at a rally in Miami. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious, I probably have to do it again. Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio. Stay tuned.”

Some in Trump’s orbit have cautioned him against an early announcement that might step on the GOP’s midterm messaging.

“I give him a ton of credit for not announcing this year, for not stepping in the way of the midterm candidates, which a lot of people around him — who, frankly, need him for their next meal and their next gig and their next center of power — were urging him and begging him and leaking to a lot of you that he would be announcing any moment,” former Trump campaign manager and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters last week.

“I’m glad that he didn’t do that. That was certainly my advice from the beginning, you know, wait until after the midterms if you do it at all.”

