Trump Campaign Distancing Him From Allies Sketching Out Plans for 2nd Term

Donald Trump's presidential campaign is distancing him from efforts by allies and former aides to sketch out his plans for a possible second term, including who might fill his administration and what policies he might pursue.

In a memo Friday from senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, the campaign said messages about a potential Trump government that come from anyone but the Republican or his team should not be considered official and are “an unwelcomed distraction.”

It is the second such memo the campaign has released in the last four weeks dismissing news reports about how those in Trump's orbit are preparing for a much more hard-right government stocked with loyalists. And it comes as Trump’s campaign has been increasingly pushing back against media efforts to paint him and his second-term agenda as extreme.

“Despite our being crystal clear, some ‘allies’ haven’t gotten the hint, and the media, in their anti-Trump zeal, has been all-too-willing to continue using anonymous sourcing and speculation about a second Trump administration in an effort to prevent a second Trump administration,” Wiles and LaCivita said in the latest memo.

Trump campaign officials said the latest memo was in response to a recent Axios report, which cited “sources who talk often” with Trump. Axios reported Thursday that Trump intended to staff his administration with loyalists who are “full, proud MAGA warriors, anti-GOP establishment zealots, and eager and willing to test the boundaries of executive power to get Trump’s way.” MAGA is a reference to Trump's “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The Axios report included figures like Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s hard-line immigration policies; former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon; former White House and Pentagon official Kash Patel; and Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general charged alongside Trump and 17 others over efforts to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Trump's campaign advisers said he does not condone “selfish efforts by ‘desk hunters’” angling for a position in a new administration.

“People publicly discussing potential administration jobs for themselves or their friends are, in fact, hurting President Trump … and themselves," the memo said.