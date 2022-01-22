Poll: In Potential 2024 Rematch, Trump Has 5-Point Lead Over Against Biden

Former President Trump leads President Biden in a potential 2024 rematch, according to a McLaughlin & Associates survey taken Jan. 13 -18.

The survey showed that 49% said they would vote for Trump and 44% for Biden.

Of those who said they would support Trump, 37% said they "definitely" would, while 35% said they would "definitely" vote for Biden.

The survey was released as Biden's approval rating continues a steep decline one year into his presidency. According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden averages 53.8% disapproval among registered voters and only a 41.9% approval.

The disapproval comes as Biden has failed to clamp down on COVID-19 as initially promised, deliver on his Build Back Better climate and social spending plan, and pass sweeping voting legislation at the same time inflation surges, BBC reported.