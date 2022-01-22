×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | 2024 election | polls | biden

Poll: In Potential 2024 Rematch, Trump Has 5-Point Lead Over Against Biden

Poll: In Potential 2024 Rematch, Trump Has 5-Point Lead Over Against Biden
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, to travel to Camp David, Md. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 22 January 2022 05:56 PM

Former President Trump leads President Biden in a potential 2024 rematch, according to a McLaughlin & Associates survey taken Jan. 13 -18.

The survey showed that 49% said they would vote for Trump and 44% for Biden.

Of those who said they would support Trump, 37% said they "definitely" would, while 35% said they would "definitely" vote for Biden.

The survey was released as Biden's approval rating continues a steep decline one year into his presidency. According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden averages 53.8% disapproval among registered voters and only a 41.9% approval.

The disapproval comes as Biden has failed to clamp down on COVID-19 as initially promised, deliver on his Build Back Better climate and social spending plan, and pass sweeping voting legislation at the same time inflation surges, BBC reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Trump leads President Biden in a potential 2024 rematch, according to a McLaughlin & Associates survey taken Jan. 13 -18.
trump, 2024 election, polls, biden
131
2022-56-22
Saturday, 22 January 2022 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved