Details of Trump's Attempt to Overturn Defeat in Georgia Could Be Released

The final report from a Georgia grand jury investigating then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 election could soon be publicly released, depending on the outcome of a Tuesday court hearing.

The special grand jury's findings remain sealed, and it is unclear whether anyone will face criminal charges as a result.

The panel was convened last year at the request of the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis.

During his final weeks in the White House, Trump, a Republican, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to help overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who formally dissolved the grand jury last week with its report complete, has asked Willis's office to weigh in on Tuesday on whether to follow the jurors' recommendation that their findings be released.

Trump's lawyers will not be present at the hearing. In a statement on Monday, his Georgia-based legal team said the grand jury never subpoenaed Trump or asked him to appear voluntarily.

"We can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump," attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little said.

A coalition of media organizations, including news networks and major newspapers, filed a brief on Monday arguing that the report should be published in part due to the "extraordinary" public interest in its contents.

The special grand jury had subpoena power to gather evidence and compel witness testimony but did not have the authority to issue indictments. If Willis determines that charges are warranted based on the findings, she could seek indictments from a regular grand jury.

Jurors heard testimony from numerous state officials including Governor Brian Kemp and Raffensperger as well as from key Trump advisers such as U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and attorney Rudy Giuliani. Many witnesses unsuccessfully sought to quash their subpoenas.

In addition to Trump's January 2021 phone call, the investigation examined an effort to appoint an alternate slate of presidential electors in an effort to award Georgia's electoral votes to Trump, rather than Biden, ahead of Congress's certification of the results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing him for political gain. He has continued to claim that the 2020 election was stolen.