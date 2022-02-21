DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Asked if She Will Rename Street for Truckers

The Daily Caller on Monday asked Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser if she will rename a street in the city after the group of truckers who are planning an upcoming protest that hopes to shut down the Capital Beltway.

Bowser last year had "Black Lives Matter" painted on a street leading to the White House and later announced that this section of 16th Street would be renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, according to NBC News. The move was criticized by the official D.C. chapter of the Black Lives Matter Global Network as an empty gesture.

"There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen, and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city," Bowser said at the time. "And it is that message, and that message is to the American people, that Black lives matter, black humanity matters, and we as a city, raise that up as part of our values as a city."

The Daily Caller on Monday asked Bowser's office if any streets in D.C. would be renamed after the group of truckers planning to protest in the city with the intention of shutting down the city, as one organizer said their protest "basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you." Bowser did not respond to the Daily Caller's question.

The planned protest comes after Canadian truckers in Ontario engaged in a multi-week protest that also blocked the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit with Ontario and Windsor, which carries about $400 million in trade and business per day.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the freezing of the bank accounts belonging to the participants and those who donated to the convoys.