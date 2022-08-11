Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Raid Another Attempt to Keep Trump Off 2024 Ballot

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax Thursday that Monday's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida is "just another attempt" to keep him off the ballot in 2024.

Reacting to Attorney General Merrick Garland's afternoon news conference, Nehls told Newsmax's "American Agenda" that it wasn't surprising that Garland signed off on the search warrant for the raid.

"Of course, he's going to support the idea and approve the search warrant because he's out there, he's going to have to support his president and protect him because what we do know is that Donald Trump is going to come back and he doesn't want it," the Lone Star State congressman said.

"Garland doesn't want to see Donald Trump on the ballot in 2024, because he'll be out of a job and he wants to protect President Biden. This is just another attempt to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in 2024.

"I don't believe anything the guy says," Nehls continued, referring to Garland. "They have totally turned the DOJ and the FBI against, they have turned it into [a] political witch hunt. They took those agents [and] they're going after people that have dissenting points of view like Donald Trump."

Recalling the debunked Russia collusion theory, the Texas Republican said the Biden administration is using the weaponized Department of Justice and FBI to continue attacking the 45th president.

"Donald Trump has been out of office for 18 months and they're still going after this guy," Nehls said. "It's been years. Give it a break.

"As an old sheriff, in law enforcement for 30 years, all it takes is probable cause to get a search warrant — that's not a whole lot," he continued. "It's weak. They found a judge that has been very supportive — given money to Obama — so you got this crazy judge that signed this thing."

Despite the unprecedented search of Trump's home, Nehls said that something positive has come out of it.

"It's horrible what they're doing to this president, but it's energized him as well," he said.

On Tuesday, Trump's son, Eric Trump, announced that his father had broken fundraising records since the FBI executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

"Breaking: DonaldJTrump.com is shattering all fundraising records and I'm told has raised more money in the past 24 hours than ever before in recent history!" the younger Trump tweeted. "The American people are pissed!"

