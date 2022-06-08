GOP Rep. Nehls Praises Police for Arresting Stalking Suspect

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, is praising the work of U.S. Capitol Police in arresting Brett Coulter, who is accused of harassment and stalking.

''Mr. Coulter repeatedly called and left disturbing and threatening voice mails where he threatened to kill me,'' Nehls wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

''After the first encounter, my office immediately notified the United States Capitol Police about the incident who took swift action. I later learned from the United States Capitol Police investigations that there is an active warrant for the individual's request for the offense of intimidation in the state of New Jersey.

''I commend the professionalism and seriousness in which all members of law enforcement handled the matter and am thankful Mr. Coulter has been arrested.''

The news comes in the same week a man was charged with attempted murder of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the House Jan. 6 Select Committee plans to hold hearings regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.