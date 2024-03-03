Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Biden's 'Bald-Face' Border Lie

It's a "bald-faced lie" for President Joe Biden and his administration to blame Republicans for the border situation, Rep. Troy Nehls told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The dishonest media is providing cover for Joe Biden, and they want to blame the Republican Party for not being serious about border security," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "The American people have to understand this isn't a money issue. This isn't about fiscal issues related to Well, let's just pour more money into the southern border. If you want to truly address border security, you have to do it through policy. It's a policy issue. It's not a money issue."

Under former President Donald Trump's "rock solid" policies, however, the border was secure, said the congressman.

"Remain in Mexico, I think, was the most important policy," he added about the rule that immigrants had to remain south of the border while their asylum claims were being determined.

"About 10% of them that come up through the southern border actually have a legitimate claim," said Nehls. "What did Biden do? He totally reversed all the policies. He reversed them all. And now he puts the American people last, as he has done since he's been the president for the past three years."

Americans are also paying more attention to the southern border after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing immigrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago and New York City, and that put Biden's approval ratings "in the toilet," said Nehls.

"All of a sudden now he's got to go down and visit the border," he said. "He went to an area of the border, Brownsville, [where] nobody's crossing."

But Trump went to Eagle Pass, "where the real destruction is," said Nehls. "Texas is doing everything they can to secure that area in Eagle Pass, and it's working. Now these migrants, these illegal aliens are going to California."

Meanwhile, Nehls said he does not think Biden will announce any executive orders on the border during his upcoming State of the Union address.

"Donald Trump used 21 executive orders and 29 presidential memoranda to secure the southern border because when we had both chambers under Paul Ryan, Congress did very little to secure the southern border and unfortunately under Republican control as well," he said.

But Biden instead uses the media to "try to confuse the American people," said Nehls.

"We passed a bill in the House, HR 2, but Chuck Schumer is not going to do anything with it," he added.

Nehls also Sunday called on GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who said Sunday on NBC that she is not bound by a pledge to endorse the eventual nominee, to step out and endorse Trump.

"Nikki seems to be a good gal," but her refusal to say if she'll endorse Trump means she's a "birdbrain," Nehls said.

"He is the leader of our party, and she is a little upset she can't win a state," said Nehls, adding that Haley or the other contenders who have since dropped out should have gotten into the primary.

"Donald Trump is the leader of our party," he said. "He's going to be our nominee, and he's going to be the 47th president. Nikki, you should fold your tent after Tuesday because the American people don't want you as our leader."

