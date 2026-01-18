Bessent: Tariffs, Trump's 'Signature Economic Policy,' Won't Be Overruled

The Supreme Court is weighing a landmark decision on President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs to rebalance global trade and serve U.S. national security interests, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believes the ruling will favor presidential authority, citing Obamacare as precedent.

"I believe that it is very unlikely that the Supreme Court will overrule a president's signature economic policy," Bessent told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "They did not overrule Obamacare.

"I believe that the Supreme Court does not want to create chaos."

Trump has appointed three conservatives to the court since former President Barack Obama got his signature healthcare law pushed across the finish line amid legal challenges, and this Supreme Court should side again with the authority of the president, according to Bessent.

"We have set these trade deals, and it is very good for the United States if we are balancing our trade deficit," Bessent told host Kristen Welker. "If you look, Europe is being overrun with Chinese goods. There is now an emergency in Europe. There is going to be an economic emergency. The Europeans will follow us.

"So President Trump is preempting this."

The latest tariff threat involving Greenland, pressing the European Union and NATO allies over Trump's designs to seize the strategic island from Danish control, is framed as a "national emergency" that may be apparent or imminent and still looms, Bessent added.

"The national emergency is avoiding a national emergency," Bessent concluded. "It is a strategic decision by the president. This is a geopolitical decision.

"And he is able to use the economic might of the U.S. to avoid a hot war.

"So why wouldn't we do that? You know, same thing that what if we had a national emergency coming with these gigantic trade balances that we had with the rest of the world — I've been in financial markets for 30, 45 years — much better to be strategic, avoid the emergency."

Bessent pointed to the housing crises and the Great Recession going into the Obama administration.

"You are avoiding creating the emergency, Kristen," Bessent pressed on. "What if during the Great Financial Crisis, someone had raised their hand in 2005, 2006 and said, 'Stop the subprime mortgages?'

"But no one did. President Trump is raising his hand. And that is preventing the emergency."