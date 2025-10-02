WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: treasury | scott bessent | growth | gdp | government | shutdown | donald trump

Treasury Sec. Bessent: Dem Shutdown to Cut Trump's GDP Growth

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 11:05 AM EDT

The Democrats' government shutdown could reduce gross domestic product (GDP) growth that has emerged under President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday.

During an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Bessent said U.S. economic growth could be hurt by the government shutdown.

"We were left with a mess [by the Biden administration]. It was the largest deficit when we weren't in a recession, weren't at war, and [now] we are fixing the deficit," Bessent said. "There could be a discussion, but this isn't the way to have a discussion — shutting down the government and lowering the GDP."

"We could see a hit to the GDP, a hit to growth, and a hit to working America."

Late last month, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced the U.S. economy grew faster than previously thought in the second quarter, pumped up by an ebb in imports and a pickup in consumer spending.

GDP increased at an upwardly revised 3.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, according to the BEA. The economy initially had been expected to grow at a 3.3% pace in the quarter.

Bessent was asked whether a GDP reduction would ultimately force Republicans to agree to extending Obamacare COVID-19-era subsidies, which Democrats are demanding.

"I can guarantee you there's not going to be an agreement to get the [continuing resolution]," Bessent said. "There may be an agreement to have talks. This is going to be a clean CR."

Bessent spoke on the second day of the federal shutdown, which began after enough senators refused to support a CR to temporarily fund the government that would buy time for Congress to agree on appropriations.

Trump said he's meeting with Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to discuss eliminating what he called Democrats' "scam" agencies and weighing whether the cuts should be temporary or permanent.

Bessent was asked whether such a move was more of a bargaining chip to force Democrats to agree to the CR.

"Sen. [Chuck] Schumer[, D-N.Y.], Rep. [Hakeem] Jeffries[, D-N.Y.], you know, they're weak, they're discombobulated," Bessent said of the congressional Democrat leaders. "They don't represent the American people, and you know they're making up excuses."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Democrats' government shutdown could reduce gross domestic product (GDP) growth that has emerged under President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday.
treasury, scott bessent, growth, gdp, government, shutdown, donald trump, democrats
370
2025-05-02
Thursday, 02 October 2025 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved