Travis Tritt Tells Kari Lake Not to Concede in Arizona

Country music star Travis Tritt is encouraging the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, not to concede the race to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrat.

Tritt wrote in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, "I'm not a politician, but (for what it's worth) my advice to Kari Lake would be to not concede."

Hobbs tweeted on Monday, "Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor."

Lake has not conceded the election as of Tuesday afternoon.

She wrote in a tweet on Monday, after multiple outlets called the race for Hobbs, that "Arizonans know BS when they see it."