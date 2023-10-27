State Dept. Alerts US Nationals to Evacuate Lebanon

The U.S. State Department urged on Friday that U.S. nationals in Lebanon leave as soon as possible due to the region's "unpredictable security situation."

In an official travel advisory, the department said U.S. citizens should "leave now while commercial flights remain available" and "have a plan of action for crisis situations that does not rely on U.S. government assistance."

"The best time to leave a country is before a crisis if at all possible," the State Department wrote, adding that there was "no guarantee the U.S. government will evacuate private U.S. citizens and their family members in a crisis situation."

Unlike in previous evacuations, the alert also contains rules for anyone who eventually seeks military-assisted evacuation.

Among them are prohibitions against pets, no promises of in-country transportation, and the requirement to sign a note stating that evacuees will reimburse the U.S. government for any costs incurred.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut's phone number is 961-4-543-600 in Lebanon, local, or 1-833-890-9595 toll free.

The advisory comes in the wake of Israel Defense Forces' ground operation into the Gaza Strip on Friday in an effort to eliminate the Hamas government controlling the region and, at least temporarily, occupy Gaza.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground forces were "expanding their activity" Friday evening in Gaza and "acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war."

Meanwhile, Hamas media reported nighttime clashes with Israeli forces, including tanks near the border.

Lebanon borders Israel in the north. The Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah controls some of Lebanon's territory near the Israeli border and has threatened to use its positions as a jumping-off point to attack Israel.

Since Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel, which set off the war over Gaza, Hezbollah has been exchanging rocket artillery fire with the Jewish state.

Last week, the Biden administration warned Israel that amping up its strikes against Hezbollah could lead to a broader conflict involving the U.S. and Iran, The New York Times reported.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.