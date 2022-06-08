More Families Sue Texas For Treating Youth Trans Care as Child Abuse

Three more families of transgender teens are suing to block Texas from treating transgender care as child abuse, reports The Austin-American Statesman.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal on Wednesday filed the suit on behalf of the families after Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed state agencies to handle certain medical treatments of trans youth as possible crimes.

"It is indefensible for any state leader to repeatedly attack trans Texans and weaponize the child welfare system against the loving families of transgender kids and teens," said Adri Pérez with the ACLU of Texas.

Texas officials with the Department of Family and Protective Services started investigating parents in March.

Texas is one of several states that have attempted to restrict treatments for transgender youths.