×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | texas | lgbtq

More Families Sue Texas For Treating Youth Trans Care as Child Abuse

More Families Sue Texas For Treating Youth Trans Care as Child Abuse
The Texas Capitol. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:58 PM

Three more families of transgender teens are suing to block Texas from treating transgender care as child abuse, reports The Austin-American Statesman.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal on Wednesday filed the suit on behalf of the families after Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed state agencies to handle certain medical treatments of trans youth as possible crimes.

"It is indefensible for any state leader to repeatedly attack trans Texans and weaponize the child welfare system against the loving families of transgender kids and teens," said Adri Pérez with the ACLU of Texas.

Texas officials with the Department of Family and Protective Services started investigating parents in March.

Texas is one of several states that have attempted to restrict treatments for transgender youths.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Three more families of transgender teens are suing to block Texas from treating transgender care as child abuse, reports The Austin-American Statesman.
transgender, texas, lgbtq
126
2022-58-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved