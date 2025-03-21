WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | military

US Issues Guidance on Trans Military Ban, Seeks to Lift Court Order

Friday, 21 March 2025 04:48 PM EDT

The Department of Defense released new guidance on Friday on how it will enforce President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people in the military, and asked a federal judge to lift her recent order blocking the ban.

The memorandum from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense said the department will review service members' medical records, and within 45 days give them self-assessment questionnaires, to determine whether they have a current diagnosis, history, or symptoms of gender dysphoria, which would make them ineligible for continued service.

Gender dysphoria is the distress experienced when a person’s gender identity does not align with his or her birth sex.

The memo states that the exclusion of people with symptoms of gender dysphoria applies only to those with "marked incongruence and clinically significant distress or impairment for at least six months," citing the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

It also states that it cannot take effect because of Wednesday's order by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington blocking the Trump administration's ban in response to a lawsuit by transgender current and would-be service members. Justice Department lawyers in a motion on Friday asked Reyes to lift her order in light of the new guidance.

They argued that Reyes' order incorrectly found that the policy discriminated against people based on their transgender identity, and that the guidance makes clear that it is based on a medical diagnosis.

Reyes already rejected a similar argument when she blocked the policy.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Department of Defense released new guidance on Friday on how it will enforce President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people in the military, and asked a federal judge to lift her recent order blocking the ban.The memorandum from the Office of the Under Secretary of...
transgender, military
250
2025-48-21
Friday, 21 March 2025 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved