Trafalgar Poll: Republicans Up 9 Points on Generic Midterm Ballot

Democrats' midterm numbers are not improving, in fact they might be getting worse, as Republicans nearly pull a majority of likely voters in a general midterm ballot, leading Democrats by almost 9 points in the latest Trafalgar Group poll released Thursday.

Not only does a near majority side with Republicans (48.1%), a near majority of likely voters "strongly disapprove" of the job President Joe Biden has done (49.9%).

When likely midterm voters were asked, "Who do you plan to vote for in the upcoming congressional election?" the results were:

Republican candidate - 48.1%.

Democrat candidate - 39.4%.

Undecided -12.5%.

Those numbers are similar to Biden's job approval in the poll:

Strongly disapprove - 49.9%.

Strongly approve - 20.2%.

Approve - 19.4%.

Disapprove - 5.4%.

No opinion - 5.1%.

The combined majority gives Biden a 55.3% disapproval and just 39.6% approval.

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,077 likely general election midterm voters April 18-20. The results have a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.