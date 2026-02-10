Turning Point Backs Paxton in Texas GOP Senate Race

Turning Point Action, the political arm of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, backing his challenge to longtime incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Paxton announced the endorsement Monday on X, calling it an honor to receive support from the influential conservative group, which was founded by Charlie Kirk.

"The movement that Charlie Kirk built has inspired millions, and I'm proud to be standing alongside Turning Point Action in carrying on the fight to save this country and defend our freedoms," Paxton wrote.

Turning Point Action praised Paxton as a "conservative warrior," arguing that its endorsement would help build momentum.

Cornyn responded swiftly, amplifying criticism from allies and highlighting what they argue is a contrast between Paxton's personal controversies and conservative values. The senator reposted remarks from Jonah Wendt, communications director for former Vice President Mike Pence's group, Advancing American Freedom.

"Charlie Kirk: 'Get married. Have children. Build a legacy.' Ken Paxton: 'Cheat on your wife. Get divorced. Run for higher office,'" Wendt wrote, referencing Paxton's past marital scandal and divorce.

Cornyn also pointed to his own backing from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which endorsed the Texas senator.

"Senator John Cornyn consistently supports policies that provide stability for businesses, promote responsible budgeting, and strengthen America," said Neil Bradley, the chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer. "This is the kind of leadership the nation and Texas can always count on."

The endorsement comes as Senate Republican leaders urge President Donald Trump to weigh in on the primary, which also includes Rep. Wesley Hunt. The March contest could lead to an expensive runoff in May if no candidate secures a majority of the vote.

Trump told reporters last week that he is seriously considering an endorsement in the race.

"I'm giving it a very serious look," Trump said during a gaggle at Mar-a-Lago. "You know, my problem is I'm friendly with all of them. I like all of them, all three. But you'll be seeing soon. They say whoever I endorse wins. That's probably right."

Cornyn, however, has warned that Paxton could put the seat at risk for Republicans in November.

"I think if Republicans nominate the attorney general, I think they absolutely do," Cornyn told CNN when asked if Democrats could flip the seat.

A University of Houston poll released Monday found Paxton leading the field with 38% support, followed by Cornyn at 31%, Hunt at 17%, and 12% undecided.