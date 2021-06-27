×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: toyota | 2020 election | gop

Toyota Defends Donating to 2020 Election Objectors

Toyota Defends Donating to 2020 Election Objectors
(Joe Raedle/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 27 June 2021 10:43 PM

Toyota on Sunday defended donating to GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, saying that members of Congress should not be judged for that one vote.

Axios earlier in the day reported that the Japanese auto maker led in the number of donations made to the lawmakers, having donated $55,000 to 37 GOP legislators.

Axios further reported that Toyota donated almost twice as much money as the next leading company, Cubic Corp., which made eight donations to GOP election objectors.

A Toyota spokesperson told The Hill it "supports candidates based on their position on issues that are important to the auto industry and the company. We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," a Toyota spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill. "Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.”

It was not clear which specific statements or actions the spokesperson was referring to.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Toyota on Sunday defended its donating to GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 election, saying that members of Congress should not be judged for that one vote.
toyota, 2020 election, gop
180
2021-43-27
Sunday, 27 June 2021 10:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved