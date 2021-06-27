Toyota Defends Donating to 2020 Election Objectors

Toyota on Sunday defended donating to GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, saying that members of Congress should not be judged for that one vote.

Axios earlier in the day reported that the Japanese auto maker led in the number of donations made to the lawmakers, having donated $55,000 to 37 GOP legislators.

Axios further reported that Toyota donated almost twice as much money as the next leading company, Cubic Corp., which made eight donations to GOP election objectors.

A Toyota spokesperson told The Hill it "supports candidates based on their position on issues that are important to the auto industry and the company. We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," a Toyota spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill. "Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.”

It was not clear which specific statements or actions the spokesperson was referring to.