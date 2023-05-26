Fifth House Dem Calls for Feinstein to Quit

Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York has become the fifth House Democrat to call for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to resign.

"I think if you're a member, and you become a shadow of your former self, you should resign," Torres told Insider. "Once you're no longer the best person to represent your state, you have a duty to move on."

The New York Times reported this week that there were more medical issues connected with Feinstein's recovery from shingles, including a diagnosis of encephalitis, or brain swelling, than had initially been known.

Feinstein, 89, now uses a wheelchair and has been accompanied on Capitol Hill by Nancy Corinne Prowda, the oldest child of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another California Democrat, according to Politico.

The Hill noted that Torres joined four other House Democrats — Ro Khanna of California, Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of News York, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — who have called for Feinstein’s to step down.

Feinstein returned to the Capitol earlier this month. The Hill noted she looked frailer than ever. And In one instance, she appeared unable to recall that she had been away from Washington.