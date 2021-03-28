Tags: Voting Rights | toomey | voterverification | H.R.1

Sen. Toomey Blasts Dems' 'False Narrative' On Voter Verification

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a Senate debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in(congress.gov via Getty Images)

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Sunday derided Democrats’ “false narrative” on voter verification, insisting efforts like that in Georgia have nothing to do with race.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Toomey said Democrats have been “driving this message” on H.R. 1, which expands voting rights — and it's “all about trying to get rid of the filibuster.”

“We ought to be asking our Democratic colleagues why are they so insistent that we don't need to verify that a person seeking to vote is who they say they are,” he argued, calling it “a completely false narrative about so-called voter suppression.”

“All you need is some verification of ID and so does every department of transportation in America in order to drive. So does every airline if you're going to get on a plane. This has been a false narrative entirely. I'm afraid it's all about trying to get rid of the filibuster. We're not going to be cowed by being called racist. It has nothing to do with race.”

According to Toomey, the coronavirus pandemic led to “very dramatic, sweeping changes” in voting to assure people would be safe.

“We made very dramatic sweeping changes to accommodate the circumstances of a global pandemic that had huge implications,” he said. “And some of those sweeping changes include provisions that are really actually tough to verify the accuracy of the vote. We have an awful lot of Americans who are worried about the integrity of [the] system. Requiring an ID makes a lot of sense."

Sunday, 28 March 2021 12:12 PM
