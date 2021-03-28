Sen. Toomey Pushes For 'Common Ground' Legislation On Commercial Sale Of Guns

Legislative action on background checks in the commercial sale of guns would provide “common ground” for Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, Sen, Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Sunday.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Toomey said recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado are not indicative of having too many guns in America.

“What we need to do is try to find a place where we can land, a place where there's some common ground,” he said of efforts in Congress to address the killings of eight people at massage parlors in the Atlanta area and 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder.

“I have long believed…the place where we ought to be able to get that done is requiring background checks on commercial sales. .,.. And there are Republican senators who are interested, not because it's some bank shot to prevent the Democrats from abusing their power with respect to the filibuster, but because there's some substantive support.”

According to Toomey, his focus is to “make it more difficult for people that we all agree shouldn't have firearms, make it more difficult for them to get firearms,” like violent criminals and “the dangerously mentally ill.”

“That's what we should focus on and trying to understand what drives the madness that we've seen again recently and all too often that leads to these horrific mass killings,” he said. “Whether a law abiding citizen owns three guns or four, that has absolutely no impact on anybody's safety.”

“We ought to be asking ourselves why do we have high levels of crime generally,” he added.

