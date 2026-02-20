Rep. Gonzales Faces Ethics Probe After Alleged Affair

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is being investigated following an alleged affair with a staffer who later died by suicide, Punchbowl News reported.

The Office of Congressional Conduct has been looking into whether Gonzales violated any House rules over the alleged affair.

The investigation has been going on for months, according to Punchbowl.

Regina Ann Santos-Aviles died in September 2025 after she set herself on fire in her backyard in Uvalde, Texas, in what authorities later ruled a suicide by self-immolation.

Gonzales is married with six children. Santos-Aviles was married with one child.

A House rule prohibits members from engaging in a sexual relationship with an employee under their supervision.

Santos-Aviles worked in Gonzales' office for four years until her death.

The OCC cannot make any referral to the House Ethics Committee to request a full-scale investigation if the politician is within 60 days of an election.

Gonzales has a Republican primary on March 3.

The congressman has denied the affair.

Adrian Aviles, Santos-Aviles' husband, told the San Antonio Express-News that he confronted his wife about the affair last year.

The San Antonio Express-News withdrew its endorsement of Gonzales, following Aviles' revelation.

Gonzales said Aviles' lawyer, Bobby Barrera, is trying to blackmail him in exchange for a $300,000 payment that would see Aviles sign a nondisclosure agreement, Punchbowl reported.

"I WILL NOT BE BLACKMAILED," Gonzales wrote in a post on X.

"Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death. I will keep fighting for #TX23."

Aviles replied to Gonzales on social media, blasting the congressman, saying they were not trying to blackmail anyone.

"What we've seen instead is a consistent pattern of evasion, refusal to take accountability, and outright lies to protect your image," Aviles wrote in a post on X.

"You're a classic case of a two-faced politician who says whatever is convenient to save face," he continued.

"Your actions have been disgraceful, and you continue to mislead your constituents with falsehoods," Aviles added.

"You may avoid responsibility here on earth, but one day you will answer to a higher authority," he wrote.

"Today, though, you still answer to the people you represent — people who deserve the truth, not more deception."

Gonzales also said the allegations are politically motivated, blaming his opponent, Brandon Herrera.

"It's shameful that Brandon Herrera is using a disgruntled former staffer to smear her memory and score political points, conveniently pushing this out the very day early voting started," Gonzales said in a statement.

"I am not going to engage in these personal smears and instead will remain focused on helping President [Donald] Trump secure the border and improve the lives of all Texans," Gonzales added.

Barrera has admitted to asking for $300,000 in exchange for his client signing an NDA.

"We did not want to ruin his career," Barrera told Punchbowl.

"We did not want to go public. I'm trying to do him a favor, and now he's saying that I'm extorting him," he added.

"It's an outrageous, desperate act where he is trying to play victim once again of his own action."