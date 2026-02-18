San Antonio Paper Pulls Gonzales Endorsement After Affair Text Surfaces

The San Antonio Express-News, the major newspaper in Rep. Tony Gonzales' Texas district, has pulled its endorsement of the incumbent Republican after it reported that a text message surfaced showing evidence that he had an extramarital affair with a district director who died by suicide last fall.

"We are withdrawing our recommendation in the Republican Party primary for Texas' 23rd Congressional District," the newspaper's editorial staff said on Tuesday. "We will make no recommendation in the GOP primary for this race and will circle back in the general election."

The newspaper said it will stand by its endorsement in the Democratic primary, Katy Padilla Stout.

"While we were aware of rumors of this affair, and in January we weighed not making a recommendation in the GOP primary for this race, we ultimately decided to follow the factual record as it was known at the time," the newspaper said, adding that Gonzales "has mostly refused to answer questions about the affair."

During the Texas Tribune's TribFest in November, the congressman said that rumors about the affair with the district director, Regina "Regi" Santos-Aviles, "are completely untruthful, and Regina's family has asked for privacy."

Gonzales, in a statement to Newsmax, said that Santos-Aviles "was a kind soul who devoted her life to making the community a better place," and that "her efforts led to improvements in school safety, healthcare, and rural water like never before."

He also blamed Brandon Herrera, a challenger in the upcoming state GOP primary, for the reports.

"It's shameful that Brandon Herrera is using a disgruntled former staffer to smear her memory and score political points, conveniently pushing this out the very day early voting started," Gonzales said.

"I am not going to engage in these personal smears and instead will remain focused on helping President Trump secure the border and improve the lives of all Texans," he added.

Santos-Aviles, 35, was found severely burned in the backyard of her Uvalde home on Sept. 13 after dousing herself in gasoline and setting herself on fire, the newspaper reported at the time.

She was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and died the following morning.

At the time, Gonzales said in a statement, "We are all heart-stricken by the recent news."

"Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community," he added.

"She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place."

The Express-News said on Tuesday that, after reporting based on a screenshot of a text message from Santos-Aviles to another of the congressman's staff, in which she said she had "an affair with our boss," Gonzales' denials are "untruthful."

A former staffer who worked closely with Santos-Aviles at the district office told the Express-News that she and the married congressman had an affair in 2024, and that she became depressed after her husband discovered their relationship and after Gonzales cut her off.

The staffer, who asked not to be named out of concerns about retaliation, blamed Gonzales' office for not intervening and said he warned the congressman's district director that he was concerned about Santos-Aviles' well-being several months before her death.

He called her his "best friend" and said their families knew each other.

Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play in Santos-Aviles' death.

The Express-News, in pulling its endorsement, said that the affair "is troubling for many reasons."

"First, it is an act of deception," the newspaper said. "Gonzales is married and has six children. Second, this was not an equal relationship, but one involving a staffer."

"Third, while an attorney for Santos-Aviles' husband has said he does not believe the affair played a role in the suicide by self-immolation at her home in Uvalde, it nevertheless looms over the tragedy," the editorial added.

The staff said that revelations show a "disturbing lack of character from an elected official."

The congressman is seeking his fourth term to represent the 23rd district, which runs from San Antonio to just outside El Paso.

He is facing primary challenges from Herrera, a social media influencer and gun rights enthusiast, as well as former 23rd District Rep. Quico Canseco, and Keith Barton, a Marine Corps veteran and logistics professional.

"Republicans are on their own this primary — and so is Gonzales," the editorial concluded.