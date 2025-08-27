Tony Blair, Jared Kushner to Brief Trump on Gaza Postwar Plan

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jared Kushner are briefing President Donald Trump on postwar plans in Gaza, Axios reported Wednesday.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff has been meeting with Blair and Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, on "day after" plans in Gaza for several months, according to the report.

Wednesday's meeting, which Witkoff described as "large," will also address aid to Gaza and explore ideas for governing the territory without Hamas in power, Axios reported.

"President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region," a White House official told Axios.

Blair has close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close adviser Ron Dermer, according to Axios. Blair and Dermer were involved in postwar planning during the Biden administration, according to the report.

The meeting comes as Israeli Defense Forces set up a new offensive in Gaza City, which Israel describes as Hamas' last bastion. The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces were operating in Jabalia and the outskirts of Gaza City to "dismantle terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists." Netanyahu authorized the military last week to seize Gaza City.

Trump threw his support behind the effort.

