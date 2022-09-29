×
Tags: tom tiffany | newsmax | budget | spending

Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: No More 'Hurricane-Force Spending'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Thursday, 29 September 2022 04:51 PM EDT

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax Thursday that he opposes the budget deal that Senate Republican leaders are working on with Democrats, saying, "not one more penny of hurricane-force spending."

Tiffany told "American Agenda, "Not one more penny of hurricane-force spending here in ... the United States Capitol that has led to the record-setting inflation that we've seen."

The congressman said, "It really is time to begin the process of fiscal responsibility and we actually have an opportunity here, if the Senate would come along, to at least get something for this."

He said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "hit a very good message last week when he said, 'I'm not going to vote for this if we don't get, for example, securing the border.' I think this is an opportunity for us."

Tiffany added later, "I believe there's three things that we can do: balance the budget, us in the Republican study committee have done exactly that, a budget that balances in seven years; and then also, let's drill for oil at home, let's be energy independent at home, and then let's reward work over welfare.

"We do those three things and you will begin to get control of inflation."

Politics
Thursday, 29 September 2022 04:51 PM
