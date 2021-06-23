Former DNC Chair Tom Perez to Run for Governor of Maryland

Tom Perez, the former Democratic National Committee Chairman, announced Tuesday that he is running for governor of Maryland, according to Axios.

A longtime leader in the Democratic Party, Perez has connections to national donors along with the key local endorsements that come with his widespread name recognition, reported NBC News.

Perez previously led the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice and was labor secretary for former President Barack Obama, who once alled Perez, "one of the best secretaries of labor in our history."

Proud of the fact that he is the son of immigrants, Perez highlighted his early life and work with the Obama administration in the video announcing his candidacy. Describing his humble beginnings, Perez said "My parents came here as immigrants from the Dominican Republic. I never would have dreamed in a million years that the president of the United States would have given me the opportunity to make such a difference. We did get a lot done, but there’s so much more to do."

Perez chaired the DNC beginning in 2017 through the 2018 midterms and 2020 general election, according to ABC News.

Perez currently lives in Maryland's Montgomery County and, in 2002, became the first Latino elected to the Montgomery County Council. He also served as board president of CASA de Maryland, a Latino and immigration advocacy and assistance group.

Republican Larry Hogan, Maryland’s governor for the past eight years, is term limited and cannot seek reelection. Democrats currently hold a majority in the Maryland legistalture, while Hogan serves as the executive. The primary election is scheduled for June 28, 2022.

