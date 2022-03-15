×
Sen. Tom Cotton: US 'Could Be Doing More to Help' Ukraine

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., at a Senate Intelligence Committee on March 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 02:10 PM

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News on Tuesday that the United States "could be doing more" to provide assistance to Ukraine during the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Cotton pointed to the Defense Department's rejection of a proposal from Poland to deliver MiG-29s to Ukraine, a move that the Pentagon said could be seen as "escalatory" and might provoke a "significant Russian reaction" in response.

"We could be doing more to help stop that war of aggression, and this MiG fiasco is a perfect example of it," Cotton said, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has said he wants the MiGs, that they would help them. They would help complicate Russia's war planning.

"We should give it to him if he wants. If that's what he says he needs, that's what we should provide them. Bureaucrats at the Pentagon and State Department, the White House should stop coming up with every reason in the world why he shouldn't want what he says his country needs. Their arguments are logically contradictory."

Cotton and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., previously criticized the decision to reject the MiG-29 transfer offer in a statement released last week.

"President Biden should have welcomed Poland’s offer to aid Ukraine with MiG-29s — as he should welcome conventional arms transfers of any kind from our NATO partners to defeat Putin’s advance," they said. "Instead, he’s dithering and hiding behind lawyers, signaling hesitation and weakness to Putin and a lack of resolve to our allies."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News on Tuesday that the United States "could be doing more" to provide assistance to Ukraine during the ongoing invasion by Russia.
