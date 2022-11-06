×
Sen. Tom Cotton Passes on 2024 Presidential Bid

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 07:05 PM EST

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., decided he will not run for president in 2024 — making him the first prominent Republican to step aside for President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Cotton has been contacting donors, supporters, and senior Republicans, informing them of his plans. He has attributed his decision to family concerns, as he has two sons, ages 7 and 5.

Cotton has been campaigning across the country for Republican midterm candidates, using local races to introduce himself to voters. He’s taken multiple trips to Iowa and New Hampshire, which host the party’s first two presidential nominating contests. Cotton has also raised $8 million.

The 45-year-old Army veteran released several books garnering him the national spotlight. He invited top donors to a post-midterm fundraising retreat at the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia, which was viewed as his beginnings towards a national campaign.

Although Cotton has tapped out of 2024, he is open to a presidential run in the future. He was also mentioned as a potential nominee for CIA director during the Trump administration.

Other Republicans are now deciding whether to run against Trump or follow suit. The former president has expressed his desire to run in 2024, suggesting an announcement after the midterms. 

Republicans remain uneasy about running against Trump, although some, like New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, claim otherwise. 

In June, Cotton met with two dozen donors at the Hay-Adams Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. There, he laid out his plans for a campaign and said Trump would not deter him and that he was ready to run.

Polls consistently show Trump as the favorite, holding a significant lead over other prospective candidates, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 31.3 points in a RealClearPolitics average.  

Sunday, 06 November 2022 07:05 PM
