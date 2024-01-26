Sens. Cotton, Gillibrand Call for Cybersecurity to Protect Food

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have introduced legislation aimed at protecting the agriculture and food critical infrastructure sectors from a cyberattack.

The bill, if approved, would order the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct a study every two years of the cybersecurity threat to the agriculture and food sectors, according to a statement from Cotton's office. It would also direct the agriculture secretary, along with the secretaries of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, to conduct an annual cross-sector crisis simulation exercise for food-related cyber emergencies

"America's adversaries are seeking to gain any advantage they can against us—including targeting critical industries like agriculture," Cotton posted on X. "My bill with @SenGillibrand will ensure we are prepared to protect the supply chains our farmers and all Americans rely on."

And Gillibrand added in a statement: "Protecting our nation's farms and food security against cyberattacks is a vital component of our national security. The Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act is a crucial step toward preparing our nation's agriculture sector to respond to potential cyberattacks. I am committed to ensuring our American agriculture sector is ready to defend against these cyber threats and look forward to working with my colleagues to get this important bill passed."