Sens. Cotton, Gillibrand Call for Cybersecurity to Protect Food

By    |   Friday, 26 January 2024 10:53 AM EST

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have introduced legislation aimed at protecting the agriculture and food critical infrastructure sectors from a cyberattack.

The bill, if approved, would order the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct a study every two years of the cybersecurity threat to the agriculture and food sectors, according to a statement from Cotton's office. It would also direct the agriculture secretary, along with the secretaries of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, to conduct an annual cross-sector crisis simulation exercise for food-related cyber emergencies

"America's adversaries are seeking to gain any advantage they can against us—including targeting critical industries like agriculture," Cotton posted on X. "My bill with @SenGillibrand will ensure we are prepared to protect the supply chains our farmers and all Americans rely on."

And Gillibrand added in a statement: "Protecting our nation's farms and food security against cyberattacks is a vital component of our national security. The Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act is a crucial step toward preparing our nation's agriculture sector to respond to potential cyberattacks. I am committed to ensuring our American agriculture sector is ready to defend against these cyber threats and look forward to working with my colleagues to get this important bill passed."

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


