Sen. Cotton: We Will Never Allow Hamas to Threaten US, Friends Again

The U.S. will "never again allow Hamas to threaten the United States and our friends," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Monday following the release of 20 living Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists.

For its part, Israel released thousands of Palestinian prisoners part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war.

"I join all Arkansans in rejoicing at the release of twenty living hostages from Gaza," Cotton said in a statement.

"I commend President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu for this monumental achievement. We will not forget the deceased hostages, and we will endeavor to secure the release of their remains so their families may lay them to rest properly.

"And we will never again allow Hamas to threaten the United States and our friends."

Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and kidnapped more than 250 to Gaza.

Hamas is only releasing the bodies of four dead hostages today as part of the prisoner exchange with Israel, prompting outrage from families and criticism from Israel, with its defense minister Israel Katz accusing Hamas of a "failure to meet commitments."

"The urgent mission we are all committed to now is to ensure the return of all the fallen hostages home," he said on X.

"Hamas' announcement of the expected return of four bodies today constitutes a failure to meet its commitments," Katz said. "Any delay or deliberate avoidance will be considered a blatant violation of the agreement and will be met accordingly."

Hamas under the peace plan is required to release all hostages, alive and dead, within 72 hours of the fighting, a deadline that expired at noon on Monday, Oct. 13.

Hamas has indicated that recovering the bodies of some dead hostages may take longer, as not all burial sites are known.

Trump, speaking in Sharm el-Sheikh alongside Egypt's president, when asked about the "next steps" for Gaza, said: "They're going and looking for bodies. It's a pretty gruesome task.

"They know where numbers are. I guess five or six are in now.

"They know the areas. They're going to be finding quite a few of them."

Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under the deal.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.