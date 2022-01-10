Sen. Tom Cotton: 'Media Doesn't Want to Let Me Speak Out'

After The Washington Post was forced to issue a second fact-check correction over prisoners receiving stimulus checks, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., accused the media of trying to silence him for "exposing" the Democratic Party's radical agenda.

Cotton spoke with Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy about the correction Monday.

"The reason they keep fact-checking me is not because I'm not telling the truth," Cotton said. "It's because I am telling the truth. I'm exposing the crazy ideas of the Democratic Party and their praetorian guard, and the media doesn't want to let me speak out to those truths."

The publication’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, awarded the senator with two "Pinocchios" last year for predicting criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber would receive a COVID-19 stimulus check.

Kessler acknowledged that Cotton’s prediction was, in fact, accurate in a correction issued Jan. 6 via Twitter.

"It turns out Tom Cotton predicted correctly – Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston bomber, did get a stimulus check," he wrote in a Twitter post. "So we've adjusted the Pinocchio rating on this 2021 fact check."

The senator said he tried to bar felons from receiving stimulus money, but his measure was voted down along party lines.

"I proposed an amendment that would prohibit checks from going to criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber; the Democrats voted against my amendment," Cotton said. "The Democrats said on the Senate floor that they wanted checks to go to prisoners, so murderers and rapists and pedophiles across America got your tax dollars last year."

It was confirmed last week that the Boston Marathon bomber received stimulus funding, which will be put toward the $101 million he owes victims.

"If the media wants to keep starting these fights with me, I'm happy to finish these fights because the American people deserve the truth," Cotton said.

Massachusetts district court judge George O'Toole last week ordered Tsarnaev to give back the $1,400 payment he received in prison in June 2021.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 for the Boston Marathon terrorist attack after he was found guilty of 30 charges of having killed three and injuring 265 others, but the sentence was reversed in July 2020 by the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Former President Donald Trump's Justice Department appealed the decision to the Supreme Court and a ruling is expected this summer about whether the death sentence will be reinstated.