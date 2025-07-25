Deputy AG Blanche: DOJ Sharing Maxwell Info at 'Appropriate Time'

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, in a post on social media, said he'll continue with his interview of Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow," Blanche said on X Thursday evening. "The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time."

David Markus, a Miami attorney representing Maxwell, commented to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, after Thursday's talks, saying, "We went all day."

"She answered every one" of Blanche's questions, he said.

"She never said, 'I'm not going to answer,'" Markus said. "She never declined."

Maxwell also "never invoked her privilege," he told reporters, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"She never stopped. She never invoked her privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability," the newspaper reported.

Maxwell is serving a sentence of 20 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking in connection with Epstein in 2021. She is appealing the conviction to the Supreme Court based on an agreement Epstein secured with state and federal officials during a plea bargain he reached in Florida in 2008.