Sen. Tim Scott's Burgeoning War Chest Sparks '24 Speculation

The lone Black Republican senator has built up $14.4 million in his 2022 reelection campaign, raising his status for potential 2024 presidential primary consideration.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., raised $9.6 million in the second quarter April-June alone, Fox News reported.

"South Carolina is ready to reelect Tim Scott and we are proud of the record breaking support we have received so early in the cycle," Scott campaign consultant Sam Oh told Fox News in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump carried South Carolina by 12 points and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., won reelection against fiercely funded opposition from Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison by 10 points, but Scott is unlikely to face a challenging reelection, according to the report.

Scott won in 2016 by 25 points.

Scott delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's speech to the joint session of Congress this winter and leading GOP negotiations with Democrats on police reform.

"Tim Scott is a force," longtime New Hampshire-based GOP consultant Jim Merrill told Fox News. "His strong numbers reflect how he has inspired activists and business leaders alike, good for both his reelection next year and for a potential presidential campaign in 2024."

Scott has thus far only focused on 2022 midterm reelection, saying his "only objective is to be the United States senator for the great state of South Carolina."

Speculation for South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem running for president in 2024 is also building, but she said this weekend she is "counting on" former President Donald Trump running again at this point.

Trump drew 70% support in the straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, last week, well ahead of popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.