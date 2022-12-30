Antitrust Adviser Tim Wu to Depart White House

Tim Wu, the tech expert who advised the Biden administration on technology and antitrust policy, is departing the White House next week, an administration spokesperson said Friday.

Wu, who has served on the National Economic Council (NEC) as the special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy since March 2021, will reportedly be returning to teach at Columbia Law School.

His responsibilities will be divided among current White House staffers, according to Politico.

"We had the rare opportunity in this Administration to try and steer the giant battleship of antitrust policy in a new direction," Wu, the architect of President Joe Biden’s 2021 executive order on competition policy that instructed federal agencies to boost competition across the economy, said in a statement.

"We got more done over the last two years than I would have ever imagined, and it has been the opportunity of a lifetime to work on that project with an extraordinarily talented group of colleagues in the White House and the federal agencies."

Biden’s executive order was designed to encourage other agencies, apart from the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, to direct their attention to antitrust matters and focused on increasing competition in a number of industries.

Wu also helped lead the White House effort to pass new antitrust legislation aimed at the tech sector.

"In the last two years, the Federal government has moved to not only reverse decades of erosion in antitrust enforcement, but to reignite a great American tradition of Presidential leadership on competition policy, harkening to the era of Franklin and Teddy Roosevelt," NEC Director Brian Deese said in a statement. "Over the next two years, we will continue to institutionalize bipartisan, pro-competition reforms across agencies to lock in this progress for decades to come."

According to the Washington Examiner, Wu has been an outspoken critic of Big Tech companies for years and served on former President Barack Obama's National Economic Council, on the Federal Trade Commission, and at the New York attorney general's office.

His 2018 book, "The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age," argued that major corporations use their economic influence to create political power and harm democracy, which is why government should consider breaking them up.