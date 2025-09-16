Walz Announces Reelection Bid for Minnesota Governor

Failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz announced his bid for a third term as governor of Minnesota on Tuesday with a 90-second spot that assured his supporters he's "staying in the fight."

"I'm running for reelection to continue serving as Governor of Minnesota. We've made historic progress in our state, but we're not done yet. I'm staying in the fight – and I need you with me," Walz posted on X.

Walz came into national prominence in 2024 when former Vice President Kamala Harris chose him to be her running mate. The two-term governor of one of the bluest states in the country offered a folksy approach to his campaign video, sporting a light country music background track, blue jeans, flannel, and a pickup truck.

"I've been to every corner of Minnesota, and there's nothing like it," Walz says. "It's the best place on earth with the best people. I've seen how we help each other through tough times. And boy, we've seen terrible times this year."

Walz showed himself with murdered State House leader Melissa Hortman as he touched on gun violence and then made a list of his accomplishments, which included paid family leave, and tax cuts for the middle class. He also claimed his state is ranked favorably for raising a family and running a business.

Walz has managed to stay in the public eye since the 2024 election, making numerous public speeches as an ongoing critic of the Trump administration. Walz has come under fire for many verbal gaffes over the past several months, most recently at a Labor Day picnic where he joked about social media reports of President Donald Trump's death.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Walz said, "You get up in the morning and you doom-scroll through things … you woke up the last few days thinking there might be news," Walz said, smiling. "Just saying. There will be news sometime. There will be news."