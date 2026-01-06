'It Ain't Happening': Walz Refuses to Step Down as Governor

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz forcefully rejected calls for his resignation during a press conference Tuesday, escalating his ongoing feud with the Trump administration while insisting he will remain in office despite mounting criticism.

"It ain't happening," Walz said to reporters when asked about stepping down.

"I'm not going anywhere, and you can make all your requests for me to resign. Over my dead body will that happen."

Walz accused his GOP critics of seeking to undermine the state, saying they "want to do nothing to improve this state" and are acting as "a parrot for [President] Donald Trump."

The remarks come a day after Walz announced he was dropping out of the governor's race, saying continued campaigning would distract from governing.

"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota," Walz said Monday, adding that he would "let others worry about the election" while he focuses on his duties.

At Tuesday's appearance, Walz cast himself as the target of unprecedented federal pressure, citing what he described as relentless attacks from Trump amid fallout from the Somali day care fraud scandal.

Walz claimed the administration has targeted Minnesota and its Somali community, accusing Trump of spreading "baseless conspiracy theories," including an online claim tying Walz to the killing of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a close friend.

"I don't think any governor in history has had to fight a war against the federal government," Walz said. He described the Trump administration as "petty" and "vile," accusing it of disregarding the well-being of Minnesotans.

The White House has not commented on Walz's latest remarks, but tensions between Minnesota and federal authorities have intensified as investigations and political disputes continue.