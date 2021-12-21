Minnesota Dem Gov. Tim Walz, Family Test Positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz's office announced Walz, his wife, and their teenage son have all tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, CNN reports.

"Minnesotans, I want to share that [Monday], my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative in the morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests," Walz announced on Twitter.

He added in a statement: "Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms, and Gwen and I have no symptoms. My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness."

Walz noted, while his son first started experiencing symptoms over the weekend, the initial rapid tests showed negative results. The family later took PCR tests Monday night, which were positive.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, serving the governor in Minnesota, and her family previously experienced breakthrough COVID-19 cases last fall as well.

"If you're feeling these sniffles, get tested right away. Isolate then. Certainly make sure you're getting your boosters," Walz said Tuesday. "We'll continue to offer those in thousands of sites across the state. And we'll get through this together."