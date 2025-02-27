WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim walz | haitian | migrants | dogs | donald trump | 2024 election | j.d. vance

Gov. Walz: Wasted Time on Trump's Pet-Eating Comments

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 07:11 PM EST

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he regrets spending time focusing on then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

"I will kick myself that I got sucked in. I bet you I spent three or four days, maybe longer, not clowning, but just hammering them over the eating dogs and cats because it was so ridiculous," Walz, the former vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party, said during a Wednesday podcast with Molly Jong-Fast.

"And I took that hook, line, and sinker. We were talking about immigration at a critical part of the campaign. And it was hurtful. And it pissed me off. And I was standing there to defend people. And it didn't do a damn bit of good electorally."

Trump in September during ABC's presidential debate said: "In Springfield, they are eating the dogs. The people that came in, they are eating the cats. They're eating — they are eating the pets of the people that live there."

Walz during the vice presidential debate against J.D. Vance said he was surprised Vance decided to "create stories" about the Haitian migrants.

"The Republican governor said it's not true," Walz said at the time. "Don't do it. There are consequences for this. There are consequences ... and the consequences in Springfield were the governor had to send state law enforcement to escort kindergarteners to school."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he regrets spending time focusing on then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.
tim walz, haitian, migrants, dogs, donald trump, 2024 election, j.d. vance, debate
228
2025-11-27
Thursday, 27 February 2025 07:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved