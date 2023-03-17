Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Parents Should Be Kids' 'Key Authority'

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax Friday that the Parents Bill of Rights Act was simply to say "that parents should have control of their kids," regardless of what schools believe is appropriate.

"They should be seen as the key responsible agent for their children," Walberg said during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They should be seen as the key authority for their children and the accountability factor for their children as well."

"Government shouldn't treat them like domestic terrorists, as they've been called by some people in the Justice Department, just for going to a school board meeting and questioning some of the policies that were going on, including the area of transgenderism, sexual exploitation and, really, grooming kids," he continued.

"I know that's a term that's out of style, and not wanted to be heard by the progressives, but, again, when you are trying to change kids from what they have learned in their own family setting, and, really, from what science says, that's a problem and parents ought to have the control."

Last week, the House Education and the Workforce Committee voted to adopt the text of Walberg's PROTECT Kids Act during a markup of the Parents Bill of Rights Act.

The PROTECT Kids Act would require any federally funded elementary or middle school to obtain parental consent before changing their child's pronouns, gender markers, or preferred name on any school form. This includes allowing a child to change their sex-based spaces, such as locker rooms or bathrooms.

"My bill, the PROTECT Kids Act, became a part of this Parental Rights Act and that bill would simply say, Listen, if you expect to have a permission slip from a parent to take a kid on a field trip, then you ought to get notification to the parents and permission to change any gender pronouns," Walberg said.

The Michigan Republican also commented on recent reports that Hallie Biden, the widow of the president's late son Beau, received $35,000 in Chinese energy company funds over two transfers in 2017.

"I think the effect of having true committee hearings and investigations will prove what needed to be proved for quite some time and may have been hidden by the national media," Walberg said.

"This is something that ought to concern all Americans — what involvement outside sources, especially countries that are enemies of ours, like communist China, have in ongoing relationships with the highest office in the land."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!