Rep. Walberg Presses Columbia on Campus Antisemitism

Education and Workforce Committee Chair Tim Walberg, R-Mich., has demanded that Columbia University provide comprehensive disciplinary records related to a series of antisemitic incidents and policy reversals on campus.

His letter, which the communications director of the committee provided to Newsmax in advance of its release, criticizes the university, saying it failed to fulfill its promises to combat antisemitism and enforce its own conduct rules.

Walberg wrote to Katrina Armstrong, interim president of Columbia, and David Greenwald and Claire Shipman, co-chairs of the trustees of the university, calling on the institution to produce all disciplinary records pertaining to multiple campus incidents.

Walberg alleges Columbia has not taken sufficient steps to address antisemitism after pledging to do so for more than a year. He cites detailed reports and past letters from his committee and the House of Representatives documenting the university's shortcomings.

"Columbia's continued failure to address the pervasive antisemitism that persists on campus is untenable, particularly given that the university receives billions in federal funding," Walberg writes.

The letter references several incidents that have taken place since the beginning of the fall 2024 semester.

Among the records Walberg requests are any related to "[t]he April 30, 2024, takeover and occupation of Hamilton Hall."

"On April 30, Columbia students broke into the campus administration building, Hamilton Hall, causing extensive property damage, and even held a custodian hostage," Walberg wrote.

Although 22 students were arrested, and the university initially stated they would face expulsion, the administration reversed course, he wrote, adding that the university first issued interim suspensions and written expulsion notices but eventually lifted nearly all suspensions, allowing some students to graduate.

During an April 17 committee hearing, Columbia leaders touted a set of strengthened time, place, and manner rules under the Interim University Policy for Safe Demonstrations, according to Walberg. Yet Columbia abandoned these rules in September, shortly after Armstrong took office, following pressure from the University Senate.

"[A] September antisemitic protest" during a course taught by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was deemed not to be a violation of Columbia's conduct rules.

On Sept. 3, a group of students obstructed the main entrance, vandalized the university's "Alma Mater" statue, and released a statement celebrating Hamas.

Walberg's letter included other incidents, including the November "Hind's House" exhibition, a Nov. 2 protest outside Hillel, a Dec. 9 assault on a Jewish student, and antisemitic graffiti targeting former Secretary Jeh Johnson.

"An analysis by a member of the University Senate observed that '[o]ur campus culture now has a "default expectation" that rules are not enforced and actions no longer have consequences' and that '[p]rivately, many will admit that the system is broken because there are severe social repercussions for faculty members who vote in favor of suspending or expelling a student," Walberg wrote.

The chair asked Columbia to deliver all disciplinary records, including complete case files and University Judicial Board records, for the incidents included in his letter by noon on Feb. 27.