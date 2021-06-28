Tim Scott Kicks Off 2022 Senate Reelection Bid in South Carolina Hometown

South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott launched his 2022 reelection campaign Monday in what he said will be his final Senate bid for a seat he's held for the past eight years.

Speaking to supporters in his hometown of North Charleston, Scott said he hoped the party would build on former President Donald Trump's policies if the GOP reclaims the upper chamber majority in 2022, the Post and Courier reported.

"Sometimes you've got to go back to the future, and that's a future I want to go back to," Scott said, the news outlet reported.

A launch video featured GOP politicians offering support for him, including former Vice President Mike Pence, his fellow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, much of the South Carolina congressional delegation, and South Carolina statehouse leaders.

It highlighted issues including immigration, taxes, gas prices, and "cancel culture."

As the only Black Republican in the Senate, Scott has been one of the party's primary voices on racial issues and has risen to national prominence. In 2020, his was the keynote speech at the Republican National Convention, and months later he delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's first address to Congress.

While Scott largely aligned himself with Trump, he also chastised him at times for what he described as racial insensitivity, the Post and Courier noted, and has taken the lead on working with Democrats on police reform.

His high profile has led to speculation he may be mulling a presidential bid, but Scott said Monday he's focused on his Senate bid — and planned to serve out his full six-year term if he wins.

"I commit to serving the people of South Carolina without any question," he said, the Post and Courier reported.

He's the heavy favorite in the race in the reliably red state. Two Democrats have announced plans to challenge him so far — state Rep. Krystle Matthews and Spartanburg County party chair Angela Geter.

He was first appointed to the office by then-Gov. Haley after Jim DeMint retired in 2012, and won the seat in a 2014 special election. He was re-elected in 2016, the Post and Courier reported.