Sen. Scott Pulls In Whopping $8.4M For Re-Election Bid

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has amassed $8.4 million in his reelection bid, a blowout performance in the most recent campaign fundraising period as he and other Black candidates hope to reshape the Senate in 2022, Politico reports

Scott’s haul was similar to those brought in by Black candidates on the Democratic side of the aisle. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., collected $9.5 million over the last 90 days and Val Demings, who is challenging GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, raised $8.5 million, the news outlet reported.

“I think Black candidates have proven more and more than ever that we're talented, but we didn't have the resources to compete...this is the future. This is what I think Dr. [Martin Luther] King and his generation always envisioned,” Donna Brazile, a former Democratic National Committee chair, told Politico.

Individual Black candidates have posted robust fundraising performances in the past. But there may never have been a quarter where quite so many raised quite so much, according to the news outlet.

Warnock’s leading Republican challenger, former football star Herschel Walker, collected $3.8 million in his first five weeks of campaigning. And in North Carolina, former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, pulled in $1.5 million over the course of the fundraising quarter from July through the end of September, Politico reported.

The Collective PAC and a handful of Black political operatives have been organizing and fundraising on behalf of Black candidates.

“I think there's been a fundamental shift in thinking who can win elections, and now it's understood, it's not the boring old white guy again,” Nabilah Islam, a former DNC fundraiser, told Politico.

“You know, we need someone exciting. And I think that's why a lot of Black candidates like Val Demings, Warnock, Herschel Walker even and Tim Scott are doing so well. I feel like there is definitely white guilt there.”