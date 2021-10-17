×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim scott | reelection | fundraising

Sen. Scott Pulls In Whopping $8.4M For Re-Election Bid

Sen. Scott Pulls In Whopping $8.4M For Re-Election Bid
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). (Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 17 October 2021 03:20 PM

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has amassed $8.4 million in his reelection bid, a blowout performance in the most recent campaign fundraising period as he and other Black candidates hope to reshape the Senate in 2022, Politico reports

Scott’s haul was similar to those brought in by Black candidates on the Democratic side of the aisle. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., collected $9.5 million over the last 90 days and Val Demings, who is challenging GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, raised $8.5 million, the news outlet reported.

“I think Black candidates have proven more and more than ever that we're talented, but we didn't have the resources to compete...this is the future. This is what I think Dr. [Martin Luther] King and his generation always envisioned,” Donna Brazile, a former Democratic National Committee chair, told Politico.

Individual Black candidates have posted robust fundraising performances in the past. But there may never have been a quarter where quite so many raised quite so much, according to the news outlet.

Warnock’s leading Republican challenger, former football star Herschel Walker, collected $3.8 million in his first five weeks of campaigning. And in North Carolina, former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, pulled in $1.5 million over the course of the fundraising quarter from July through the end of September, Politico reported.

The Collective PAC and a handful of Black political operatives have been organizing and fundraising on behalf of Black candidates. 

“I think there's been a fundamental shift in thinking who can win elections, and now it's understood, it's not the boring old white guy again,” Nabilah Islam, a former DNC fundraiser, told Politico.

“You know, we need someone exciting. And I think that's why a lot of Black candidates like Val Demings, Warnock, Herschel Walker even and Tim Scott are doing so well. I feel like there is definitely white guilt there.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has amassed $8.4 million in his reelection bid, a blowout performance in the most recent campaign fundraising period as he and other Black candidates hope to reshape the Senate in 2022, Politico reported.
tim scott, reelection, fundraising
311
2021-20-17
Sunday, 17 October 2021 03:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved