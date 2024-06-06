Tim Scott PAC to Spend $14 Million on Minority Voter Outreach

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., this week announced a $14 million minority voter outreach campaign on behalf of Republicans from his Great Opportunity PAC ahead of the 2024 general election, CBS News reports.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate and a rumored pick for running mate by former President Donald Trump, plans to lead the effort to win over Black and Latino voters across the country, with a particular focus on Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

"There's no doubt that African American men are wide open for a political shift of partisan shift," Scott told reporters on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

"A lot of reasons why the shift is becoming just so blatantly obvious that it's now undeniable that there is something amiss," Scott said during the meeting, according to CNN. "It's not just racial, but it's going to manifest itself in a racial shift that we haven't seen in probably three decades of politics."

He added: "If Black voters do two things, some stay home and some come to the right, there is no way [Democrats can] fill the hole."

A spokesperson for President Joe Biden's campaign, Sarafina Chitika, dismissed the plan as a "last-ditch effort" to support Trump's "racist agenda."

She added: "President Biden is on the campaign trail showing up — himself — to earn, and not ask for, Black Americans' support. That is what leadership looks like."