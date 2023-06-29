×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim scott | legacy admissions | colleges | supreme court | affirmative action | harvard

Sen. Tim Scott: End Collegiate Legacy Admissions

By    |   Thursday, 29 June 2023 06:36 PM EDT

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Thursday called for an end to legacy admissions following the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling striking down affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard.

"I think the question is how do you continue to create a culture where education is the goal for every single part of our community? One of the things that Harvard could do to make that even better is to eliminate any legacy programs where they have preferential treatment for legacy kids, not allow for the professors — their kids to come to Harvard as well," Scott, who earlier this year announced his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, said on Fox's "The Faulkner Focus."

"They're looking for a way to improve the footprint of Harvard, let's make sure that all admissions are based on academic scores, and not just eliminating affirmative action, but let's look at the legacy programs," he added. "Let's look at the fact that the professors' kids can go there as well."

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on Thursday also said the legacy-admission system was no longer justifiable.

"The longstanding use of legacy and donor preferences in admissions has unfairly elevated children of donors and alumni — who may be excellent students and well-qualified but are the last people who need an extra leg up in the complicated and competitive college admissions process," Merkley said in a statement to MarketWatch.

The system "creates an unlevel playing field for students without those built-in advantages, especially minority and first-generation students," he added.

Merkley and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., are the co-authors of the Fair College Admissions for Students Act, which, if passed, would ban universities that participate in federal student-aid program from using legacy admissions.

They plan to reintroduce their bill.

The Supreme Court in its decision to end affirmative action programs said they violate the equal protection clause of the Constitution and are therefore unlawful.

"Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

Scott lauded the Supreme Court's decision.

"This is the day where we understand that being judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin, is what our Constitution wants," he said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Thursday called for an end to legacy admissions following the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling striking down affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard.
tim scott, legacy admissions, colleges, supreme court, affirmative action, harvard
390
2023-36-29
Thursday, 29 June 2023 06:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved