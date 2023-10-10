Sen. Tim Scott: Biden Has Israeli 'Blood on His Hands'

In a scathing critique at the Hudson Institute on Tuesday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is also a presidential candidate, lashed out at President Joe Biden and progressive factions for their handling of the recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

Scott did not mince words, asserting that the president bears responsibility for what transpired in Israel, claiming that he "has blood on his hands."

"His weakness invited the attack. His cash giveaway to Iran helped fund terrorism. And after the attack, his administration suggested Israel should stand down. It's a disgrace," he added, according to The Hill.

A September deal between the Biden administration and Iran, in which $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds were transferred as part of a prisoner exchange agreement, is now in the spotlight due to Hamas's attacks.

Officials have defended the deal, highlighting its intended humanitarian use.

In concert, Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed claims that the funds were used for attacks beyond Gaza, stating, "Not a single dollar from that account has been spent to date."

Scott's comments followed a televised address by President Biden discussing the attack.

"Joe Biden has interfered in Israeli domestic politics and tried to weaken Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," he added. "He slow-walked inviting him to the White House and practically made him beg for that invitation while the world sat back and watched."

"His weakness invited the attack; his cash giveaways to Iran helped fund terrorism, and after the attack, his administration suggested that Israel just stand down," he continued. "It's a disgrace. We need a president who is loyal to our allies yet lethal to our adversaries because weakness has never purchased peace. Being passive is a provocation," Breitbart reported.

Scott went on to criticize progressive members of Congress, collectively known as "the Squad," including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., for their responses to the regional attacks and conflict.

Bush stated on X that the U.S. must end its support for the "Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., called on Israel to end its "blockade of Gaza."

Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. both called for "an immediate cease-fire and de-escalation," arguing that Israel should not take steps to eliminate the Hamas threat, National Review reported.

"The far left in this country has become incredibly hostile to the state of Israel," Scott said. "The most extreme statements have become a daily routine. They even dabble openly in antisemitism," He added. "But President Biden will not stand up to them. Because he cares more about his own power."

"Radical liberals are choosing their own political power over peace," he continued. "They would rather invite attacks on our allies than stand up to the fringe in their own party. It is cowardice that makes them complicit, and it has to stop."

Biden revealed that Hamas holds American hostages, and the U.S. death toll is 14. The Israeli casualties exceed 1,000, while Gaza and West Bank authorities report 850 casualties, per the Associated Press.

Scott called for the progressive members of Congress to condemn the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) or be expelled from Congress.

"Every member of the squad should either quit the DSA and repudiate the people who are cheering on deadly terrorism, or they must be expelled from Congress," he said.