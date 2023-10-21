Sen. Tim Scott: Takes Strong President to Control Iran

Iran will continue its "malignant behavior" and sponsorship of terrorism if a target is not placed on Tehran, and it will take a strong president to do that, Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican candidate for the presidency, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"There is no question at all that Hamas receives 90% of its resources from Iran," the South Carolina Republican told "America Right Now."

"Hezbollah is funded by Iran. Iran is the strongest, most powerful evil force on the planet, the state sponsor of terrorism killing Americans in Israel and Gaza."

He added that what is needed is a "strong American president who puts Iran in their place. The consequence for American deaths must be on their hands and on the head of Iran. "

And with anything less than that, "you will continue to see terrorism spread throughout the region" and against American bases, putting American military personnel under fire," Scott said.

Iran, he added, has been enabled by having President Joe Biden in office, the senator said.

"We've had 83 different attacks on our soldiers, on Americans, throughout the Biden administration with only four or five responses," he said.

"The first thing that you do is you cripple Iran's economy by focusing on the sanctions and their energy sector. The second thing that you do is that you tell them that if there's a death of a hostage in their hands or in the hands of their proxies, there's going to be the price of someone's life in Iran. That is the only way for us to have a foreign policy that actually works."

Hamas, Scott continued, is "just an extension, a proxy of Iran. If you want to bring Americans home, if you want to bring Israelis home, you have to focus not just on Hamas, but on Iran."

That means "you should eliminate Hamas from the face of the planet and then turn your attention to the nuclear enrichment program in Iran and their oil and energy sector," Scott said.

He also discussed the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said he has "no doubt" that what's going on in Ukraine and Israel has been coordinated by Iran, Russia, and China.

"There's no doubt that this conversation is going on," said Scott. "I've said it for the last several months. I'll continue to say it, that the new axis of evil is China, Russia, and Iran. They have been working together since 2014 because of the weakness in the American presidency [through] chaos and attacks around the world."

He pointed out that in 2012, when then-President Barack Obama said that it would be a "red line" to see chemical weapons being moved in Syria, and that could lead him to use military force, "nothing happened."

"We saw an incursion," said Scott. "Crimea gone, and nothing happened. Every single time there's weakness in the White House, there's violence in the world. We can change that with a new president. That's why I'm going to be the next commander-in-chief."

Scott also took issue with form President Donald Trump's comments labeling Hezbollah as being "very smart" while criticizing Biden and his actions.

"One of the things we should not do is create daylight between America and Israel. Any negative comments about Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu or positive comments about Hezbollah go in the exact opposite direction."

Instead, the United States must maintain a unified front.

"We need the kind of power in the presidency that I will bring to our country and frankly to the world," Scott said.

"We need to stand shoulder to shoulder, back to back, having our resources prepared to support Israel and make sure that every single thing we do reinforces the fact that when you have the kind of 9/11 event in Israel that would have cost us 40,000-plus Americans, we are going to be loyal to that ally and lethal to our common adversaries."

