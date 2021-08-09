Sen. Tim Scott Becoming GOP Fundraising Force

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has become an influential fundraiser and major force in the Republican Party, Politico reported Monday.

Scott, the only Black GOP member in the Senate, has seen his standing grow since delivering the party's response to President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress in April.

The senator, who's running for reelection in 2022, has been able to generate support from various wings in the GOP – something made more noticeable by some party members struggling to decide whether to support former President Donald Trump or break from him, Politico reported Monday.

Tech billionaire Larry Ellison has contributed $10 million to Opportunity Matters Fund, a pro-Scott super PAC, Politico reported. That represents Ellison's biggest known contribution in three decades as a political donor. Both Scott and the Oracle co-founder are outspoken advocates for school choice.

Opportunity Matters Fund also has received donations from conservatives such as Richard Gaby, who has financed Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and from moderates such as New York hedge fund manager Dan Loeb, Politico reported.

Loeb, a gay rights supporter, is scheduled to host a fundraiser for Scott later this year.

Scott's ability to reach different ideological parts of the GOP and develop a network of small- and large-dollar donors could make him a strong contender for the national ticket in 2024.

Bill Oberndorf, a Bay Area-based investor who has given millions of dollars to Republican causes over the years, called Scott "that rare politician who you can trust to be good to his word." He has donated $200,000 to the pro-Scott super PAC.

"I definitely consider Tim to be someone who has the integrity and experience to be president of the United States," said Oberndorf, who opposed Trump's nomination in 2016.

Opportunity Matters Fund has raised more than $13 million since its founding, nearly 75 percent of it from Ellison, who in 2016 donated $5 million to a super PAC aligned with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Las Vegas casino billionaire Steve Wynn is the second-biggest giver to the pro-Scott super PAC. Wynn gave $1 million to Opportunity Matters Fund during last year's Georgia Senate runoff elections, Politico reported.

Ben Navarro, a Charleston, S.C.-based businessperson and philanthropist, has given $500,000 to Opportunity Matters Fund, Politico said.

Scott also is developing a formidable small dollar network and raking in cash from online contributors across the country.

His campaign committee — which unlike the super PAC can only accept donations of up to $5,900 — has raised $11.7 million, more than any incumbent from either party up for reelection next year, Politico said.

Scott received $9.6 million in donations during the second quarter, more than doubling the total of Rubio, the next-highest Republican incumbent running in 2022.

Scott, who already nearly has doubled what he raised during his last campaign, has paid the digital firm Targeted Victory $2.5 million so far this year to help build his online fundraising machine.