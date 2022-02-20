Tim Scott Lauds Trump's 'Most Powerful' Voice, Urges GOP Unity

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Sunday called former President Donald Trump’s voice “the most powerful in politics,” warning Republicans will have to unite to push back against the Democrats’ economic and social agenda.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Scott similary described Trump’s position in the GOP.

“I think he's still the most powerful voice in politics without any question,” he said.

“We should spend our time creating the contrast between 2016 and 2020 when President Trump led us to the most inclusive economy in the history of America,” he argued.

“What we know for sure is that the road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican party,” Scott pointed out. “And while we may have some fractures and even some fissures, the truth is putting America first means uniting the Republican party.”

“Let's have these conversations, debates and fights after we win back the majorities and prove to the American people that we can lead and lead them to what I consider the promised land or the American dream,” he continued.

Scott, however, deflected on whether he’d join Trump on a 2024 ticket should Trump make the decision to run again for the White House.

“One of the things I said to the president is that he gets to decide the future of our party … because he is still the loudest voice,” Scott said.

“What I hope happens is that we rally around the principles that lead to our greatest success,” he said. “I am not looking for a seat on a ticket at this point. I am, however, looking to be re-elected in South Carolina. So my hope is that you win next Friday's football game before thinking about any other one.”

Related Stories: